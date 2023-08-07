The Cleveland Guardians, including Oscar Gonzalez (.357 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez has two doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks while hitting .227.

Gonzalez has had a hit in 16 of 31 games this season (51.6%), including multiple hits five times (16.1%).

He has hit a home run in one of 31 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Gonzalez has driven in a run in four games this season (12.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in seven of 31 games so far this year.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 17 .238 AVG .218 .289 OBP .246 .333 SLG .309 3 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 11/3 K/BB 11/2 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings