Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Blue Jays - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Cam Gallagher (.111 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double and a walk) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cam Gallagher? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher is batting .132 with five doubles and four walks.
- Gallagher has gotten a hit in 12 of 41 games this season (29.3%), including three multi-hit games (7.3%).
- In 41 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- In four games this year (9.8%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six games this season (14.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|22
|.102
|AVG
|.154
|.137
|OBP
|.188
|.122
|SLG
|.215
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|6
|14/2
|K/BB
|20/2
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.78 team ERA that leads all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 140 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Kikuchi (9-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 23rd of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 3.67 ERA ranks 27th, 1.275 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 26th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.