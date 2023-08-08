Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Blue Jays - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gabriel Arias -- batting .278 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on August 8 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is batting .199 with seven doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
- Arias has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- In 7.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In six games this season (9.4%), Arias has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.3%) he had more than one.
- In 14 games this season (21.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.136
|AVG
|.253
|.255
|OBP
|.330
|.210
|SLG
|.421
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|4
|2
|RBI
|8
|33/13
|K/BB
|32/11
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kikuchi tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.67 ERA ranks 27th, 1.275 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.