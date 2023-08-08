Gabriel Arias -- batting .278 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on August 8 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is batting .199 with seven doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.

Arias has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

In 7.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In six games this season (9.4%), Arias has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.3%) he had more than one.

In 14 games this season (21.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .136 AVG .253 .255 OBP .330 .210 SLG .421 4 XBH 8 1 HR 4 2 RBI 8 33/13 K/BB 32/11 1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings