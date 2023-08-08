Jose Ramirez will lead the Cleveland Guardians into a matchup with Alejandro Kirk and the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series at Progressive Field.

The Blue Jays are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Guardians have +105 odds to upset. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -125 +105 8 -110 -110 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Guardians were upset in every contest.

When it comes to the total, the Guardians and their opponents are 2-8-0 in their last 10 games.

The previous 10 Guardians games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been underdogs in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (37.8%) in those contests.

Cleveland is 13-23 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 46 of its 112 opportunities.

The Guardians are 7-3-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-27 25-32 22-18 32-41 37-36 17-23

