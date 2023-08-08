How to Watch the Guardians vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 8
Tanner Bibee gets the nod for the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at Progressive Field against Brandon Belt and the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Blue Jays vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Blue Jays vs Guardians Player Props
|Blue Jays vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|Blue Jays vs Guardians Odds
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 84 home runs as a team.
- Cleveland ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .379 this season.
- The Guardians' .249 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
- Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 458 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.
- The Guardians have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).
- No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Guardians, who have struck out only 6.9 times per game on average.
- Cleveland has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Cleveland has pitched to a 3.84 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.
- The Guardians rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.276 WHIP this season.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians will send Bibee (7-2) to the mound for his 18th start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.
- In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.
- Bibee will look to pitch five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/2/2023
|Astros
|L 3-2
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Ronel Blanco
|8/4/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-2
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Mike Clevinger
|8/5/2023
|White Sox
|L 7-4
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Michael Kopech
|8/6/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-3
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Jesse Scholtens
|8/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-1
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Yusei Kikuchi
|8/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Kevin Gausman
|8/10/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Alek Manoah
|8/11/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|-
|Aaron Civale
|8/12/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/13/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Zach Eflin
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.