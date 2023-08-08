The Toronto Blue Jays (64-50) and the Cleveland Guardians (54-59) will square off on Tuesday, August 8 at Progressive Field, with Yusei Kikuchi pitching for the Blue Jays and Tanner Bibee taking the mound for the Guardians. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Blue Jays have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Guardians (+115). The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Kikuchi - TOR (9-3, 3.67 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (7-2, 3.14 ERA)

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Guardians versus Blue Jays game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Guardians (+115) in this matchup, means that you think the Guardians will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.50 back.

Read More About This Game

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 74 games this season and won 42 (56.8%) of those contests.

The Blue Jays have a 25-20 record (winning 55.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Blue Jays have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Toronto combined with its opponents to go over the total two times.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (37.8%) in those contests.

The Guardians have a win-loss record of 5-17 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Guardians have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+250) Oscar Gonzalez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Gabriel Arias 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+230)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 2nd

