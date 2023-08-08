The Toronto Blue Jays (64-50) ride a four-game win streak into a road contest versus the Cleveland Guardians (54-59) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Yusei Kikuchi (9-3, 3.67 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Tanner Bibee (7-2, 3.14 ERA).

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Probable Pitchers: Kikuchi - TOR (9-3, 3.67 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (7-2, 3.14 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 18th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.14 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In 17 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.14, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.

Bibee has registered seven quality starts this year.

Bibee will try to continue a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per appearance).

He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yusei Kikuchi

The Blue Jays' Kikuchi (9-3) will make his 23rd start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.67 and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .255 in 22 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Kikuchi has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

The 32-year-old's 3.67 ERA ranks 27th, 1.275 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 26th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

