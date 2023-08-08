The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.172 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Explore More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .239 with 15 doubles, three triples and 33 walks.

In 64 of 108 games this season (59.3%) Straw has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (17.6%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 108 games this year.

Straw has driven home a run in 17 games this season (15.7%), including more than one RBI in 2.8% of his games.

He has scored at least once 35 times this season (32.4%), including six games with multiple runs (5.6%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 55 .214 AVG .261 .276 OBP .327 .280 SLG .314 9 XBH 9 0 HR 0 10 RBI 10 39/15 K/BB 40/18 3 SB 10

