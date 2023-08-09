Wednesday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays (64-51) and Cleveland Guardians (55-59) squaring off at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Blue Jays, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on August 9.

The Blue Jays will look to Kevin Gausman (8-6) versus the Guardians and Logan Allen (5-4).

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 1-4.

When it comes to the total, Cleveland and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Guardians' past 10 contests.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (39.1%) in those games.

Cleveland has won all of its six games in which it was named as at least a +140 moneyline underdog.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging four runs per game (459 total).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.81 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

Guardians Schedule