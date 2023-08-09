Guardians vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 9
Wednesday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays (64-51) and Cleveland Guardians (55-59) squaring off at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Blue Jays, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on August 9.
The Blue Jays will look to Kevin Gausman (8-6) versus the Guardians and Logan Allen (5-4).
Guardians vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Blue Jays vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Blue Jays vs Guardians Player Props
|Blue Jays vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Blue Jays vs Guardians
|Blue Jays vs Guardians Odds
Guardians Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 1-4.
- When it comes to the total, Cleveland and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its previous 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Guardians' past 10 contests.
- The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (39.1%) in those games.
- Cleveland has won all of its six games in which it was named as at least a +140 moneyline underdog.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.
- Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging four runs per game (459 total).
- The Guardians have pitched to a 3.81 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 4
|White Sox
|W 4-2
|Logan Allen vs Mike Clevinger
|August 5
|White Sox
|L 7-4
|Noah Syndergaard vs Michael Kopech
|August 6
|White Sox
|L 5-3
|Xzavion Curry vs Jesse Scholtens
|August 7
|Blue Jays
|L 3-1
|Gavin Williams vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|August 8
|Blue Jays
|W 1-0
|Tanner Bibee vs Yusei Kikuchi
|August 9
|Blue Jays
|-
|Logan Allen vs Kevin Gausman
|August 10
|Blue Jays
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Alek Manoah
|August 11
|@ Rays
|-
|Xzavion Curry vs Aaron Civale
|August 12
|@ Rays
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Tyler Glasnow
|August 13
|@ Rays
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Zach Eflin
|August 15
|@ Reds
|-
|Logan Allen vs Graham Ashcraft
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.