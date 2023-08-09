Alejandro Kirk and the Toronto Blue Jays take on Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 84 home runs as a team.

Cleveland ranks 28th in the majors with a .378 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians rank 18th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Cleveland has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 459 (four per game).

The Guardians have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Guardians, who have struck out only 6.9 times per game on average.

Cleveland averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Cleveland has the fifth-best ERA (3.81) in the majors this season.

The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.274 as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians' Logan Allen (5-4) will make his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Allen will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 White Sox W 4-2 Home Logan Allen Mike Clevinger 8/5/2023 White Sox L 7-4 Home Noah Syndergaard Michael Kopech 8/6/2023 White Sox L 5-3 Home Xzavion Curry Jesse Scholtens 8/7/2023 Blue Jays L 3-1 Home Gavin Williams Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/8/2023 Blue Jays W 1-0 Home Tanner Bibee Yusei Kikuchi 8/9/2023 Blue Jays - Home Logan Allen Kevin Gausman 8/10/2023 Blue Jays - Home Noah Syndergaard Alek Manoah 8/11/2023 Rays - Away Xzavion Curry Aaron Civale 8/12/2023 Rays - Away Gavin Williams Tyler Glasnow 8/13/2023 Rays - Away Tanner Bibee Zach Eflin 8/15/2023 Reds - Away Logan Allen Graham Ashcraft

