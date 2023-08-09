How to Watch the Guardians vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 9
Alejandro Kirk and the Toronto Blue Jays take on Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at Progressive Field.
Guardians vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 84 home runs as a team.
- Cleveland ranks 28th in the majors with a .378 team slugging percentage.
- The Guardians rank 18th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.
- Cleveland has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 459 (four per game).
- The Guardians have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Guardians, who have struck out only 6.9 times per game on average.
- Cleveland averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.
- Cleveland has the fifth-best ERA (3.81) in the majors this season.
- The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.274 as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in MLB.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians' Logan Allen (5-4) will make his 17th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 16 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- Allen will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/4/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-2
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Mike Clevinger
|8/5/2023
|White Sox
|L 7-4
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Michael Kopech
|8/6/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-3
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Jesse Scholtens
|8/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-1
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 1-0
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Yusei Kikuchi
|8/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Kevin Gausman
|8/10/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Alek Manoah
|8/11/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Xzavion Curry
|Aaron Civale
|8/12/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/13/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Zach Eflin
|8/15/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Graham Ashcraft
