On Wednesday, August 9 at 7:10 PM ET, the Toronto Blue Jays (64-51) visit the Cleveland Guardians (55-59) at Progressive Field. Kevin Gausman will get the ball for the Blue Jays, while Logan Allen will take the hill for the Guardians.

The Guardians are listed as +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Blue Jays (-165). The game's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (8-6, 3.20 ERA) vs Allen - CLE (5-4, 3.65 ERA)

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Guardians' matchup versus the Blue Jays but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Guardians (+140) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Guardians to beat the Blue Jays with those odds, and the Guardians emerge with the victory, you'd get back $24.00.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Steven Kwan hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have won 42 out of the 75 games, or 56%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a 17-13 record (winning 56.7% of their games).

Toronto has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Jays were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and finished 3-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Toronto combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total two times.

The Guardians have won in 18, or 39.1%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Guardians have won all of their six games in which they were named as at least a +140 moneyline underdog.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Oscar Gonzalez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+150) José Ramírez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+240) Gabriel Arias 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 2nd

