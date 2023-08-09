The Toronto Blue Jays (64-51) visit the Cleveland Guardians (55-59) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays will call on Kevin Gausman (8-6) against the Guardians and Logan Allen (5-4).

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (8-6, 3.20 ERA) vs Allen - CLE (5-4, 3.65 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

Allen makes the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.65 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 3.65 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .257 to opposing hitters.

Allen has five quality starts under his belt this season.

Allen is looking for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per start.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kevin Gausman

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Gausman (8-6) for his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with an ERA of 3.20, a 5.21 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.167.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 15 of them.

Gausman has started 22 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 18 times. He averages 6 innings per appearance.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 32-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks seventh, 1.167 WHIP ranks 20th, and 12.1 K/9 ranks second.

