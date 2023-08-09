On Wednesday, Oscar Gonzalez (hitting .290 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oscar Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is batting .221 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks.

In 51.5% of his 33 games this season, Gonzalez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

Gonzalez has driven in a run in four games this year (12.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in eight of 33 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 17 .224 AVG .218 .269 OBP .246 .306 SLG .309 3 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 12/3 K/BB 11/2 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings