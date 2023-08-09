Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Blue Jays - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Oscar Gonzalez (hitting .290 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is batting .221 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks.
- In 51.5% of his 33 games this season, Gonzalez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- Gonzalez has driven in a run in four games this year (12.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in eight of 33 games so far this season.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|17
|.224
|AVG
|.218
|.269
|OBP
|.246
|.306
|SLG
|.309
|3
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|12/3
|K/BB
|11/2
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.76).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.20 ERA and 177 strikeouts through 132 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.20), 20th in WHIP (1.167), and second in K/9 (12.1).
