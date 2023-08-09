Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Blue Jays - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Steven Kwan (.237 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has an OPS of .712, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .371 this season.
- Kwan has had a hit in 76 of 112 games this season (67.9%), including multiple hits 34 times (30.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 4.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 112), and 1% of his trips to the plate.
- Kwan has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (22.3%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (7.1%).
- He has scored in 55 games this season (49.1%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|55
|.254
|AVG
|.282
|.341
|OBP
|.340
|.346
|SLG
|.396
|16
|XBH
|18
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|24
|33/28
|K/BB
|23/21
|8
|SB
|7
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.76 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 140 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- The Blue Jays are sending Gausman (8-6) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.20 ERA and 177 strikeouts through 132 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks seventh, 1.167 WHIP ranks 20th, and 12.1 K/9 ranks second.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.