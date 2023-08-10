Thursday's game at Progressive Field has the Toronto Blue Jays (65-51) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (55-60) at 1:10 PM ET (on August 10). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Blue Jays, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Alek Manoah (3-8, 5.72 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Noah Syndergaard (1-5, 6.75 ERA).

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 1-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Cleveland and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its last 10 games.

The Guardians' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Guardians have come away with 18 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has a win-loss record of 5-18 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 27 in MLB action scoring four runs per game (459 total runs).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.78 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Guardians Schedule