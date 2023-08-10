Alejandro Kirk and the Toronto Blue Jays will see Noah Syndergaard at the rubber for the Cleveland Guardians in the final game of a four-game series, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

The favored Blue Jays have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +115. A 9.5-run total is set for the contest.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -140 +115 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

The Guardians' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers. Cleveland and its opponent have finished below the over/under for four games in a row, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that span being 8.4.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been underdogs in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (38.3%) in those contests.

Cleveland is 5-18 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Cleveland and its opponents have hit the over in 46 of its 114 games with a total this season.

The Guardians have an against the spread record of 7-3-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-28 25-32 22-18 33-42 37-37 18-23

