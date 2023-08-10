How to Watch the Guardians vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 10
The Toronto Blue Jays and Alejandro Kirk will hit the field against the Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, in the final of a four-game series at Progressive Field.
Guardians vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians' 84 home runs rank last in MLB this season.
- Cleveland ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .377 this season.
- The Guardians rank 18th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.
- Cleveland has scored 459 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 6.9 times per game on average.
- Cleveland strikes out just eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Cleveland has the third-best ERA (3.78) in the majors this season.
- Guardians pitchers have a 1.273 WHIP this season, 11th in the majors.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians' Noah Syndergaard (1-5) will make his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed nine hits in six innings against the Chicago White Sox.
- He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Syndergaard has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/5/2023
|White Sox
|L 7-4
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Michael Kopech
|8/6/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-3
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Jesse Scholtens
|8/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-1
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 1-0
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Yusei Kikuchi
|8/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 1-0
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Kevin Gausman
|8/10/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Alek Manoah
|8/11/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Xzavion Curry
|Aaron Civale
|8/12/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/13/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Zach Eflin
|8/15/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/16/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Andrew Abbott
