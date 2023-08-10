Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays (65-51) will visit Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (55-60) at Progressive Field on Thursday, August 10, with a start time of 1:10 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Guardians have +115 odds to win. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Alek Manoah - TOR (3-8, 5.72 ERA) vs Noah Syndergaard - CLE (1-5, 6.75 ERA)

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 76 games this season and won 43 (56.6%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a 26-20 record (winning 56.5% of their games).

Toronto has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Jays were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the total two times.

The Guardians have won in 18, or 38.3%, of the 47 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Guardians have a mark of 5-18 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 1-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 19th 2nd

