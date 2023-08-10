The Toronto Blue Jays (65-51) and Cleveland Guardians (55-60) play on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Alek Manoah (3-8) versus the Guardians and Noah Syndergaard (1-5).

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Manoah - TOR (3-8, 5.72 ERA) vs Syndergaard - CLE (1-5, 6.75 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Noah Syndergaard

Syndergaard makes the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.75 ERA and 41 strikeouts over 66 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty tossed six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

In 14 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 6.75 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .304 to opposing hitters.

Syndergaard has recorded three quality starts this season.

Syndergaard will try to build upon a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.7 frames per appearance).

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alek Manoah

The Blue Jays will send Manoah (3-8) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.72, a 1.3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.740 in 18 games this season.

He has earned a quality start four times in 18 starts this season.

In 18 starts this season, Manoah has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 4.6 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

