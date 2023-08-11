On Friday, Gabriel Arias (.206 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias has seven doubles, five home runs and 24 walks while hitting .193.

Arias has had a hit in 27 of 66 games this year (40.9%), including multiple hits seven times (10.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Arias has driven home a run in six games this season (9.1%), including more than one RBI in 6.1% of his games.

In 14 games this year (21.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .128 AVG .253 .242 OBP .330 .198 SLG .421 4 XBH 8 1 HR 4 2 RBI 8 37/13 K/BB 32/11 1 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings