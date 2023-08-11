Friday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (69-48) and the Cleveland Guardians (56-60) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays taking home the win. First pitch is at 6:40 PM on August 11.

The probable pitchers are Aaron Civale (5-3) for the Rays and Xzavion Curry (3-1) for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Guardians vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-5.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cleveland and its foes are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 matchups.

The Guardians have been victorious in 19, or 39.6%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on Cleveland this season with a +170 moneyline set for this game.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 27 in MLB action scoring four runs per game (463 total runs).

The Guardians have the third-best ERA (3.78) in the majors this season.

Guardians Schedule