Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to defeat Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSUN

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit just 84 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.

Cleveland ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .377 this season.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

Cleveland has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 463 (four per game).

The Guardians have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Guardians, who have struck out only 6.9 times per game on average.

Cleveland has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Cleveland has the third-best ERA (3.78) in the majors this season.

The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.275 as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will send Xzavion Curry (3-1) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

Curry has made two starts of five or more innings in four chances this season, and averages 2.2 frames when he pitches.

He has 15 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 29 chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 White Sox L 5-3 Home Xzavion Curry Jesse Scholtens 8/7/2023 Blue Jays L 3-1 Home Gavin Williams Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/8/2023 Blue Jays W 1-0 Home Tanner Bibee Yusei Kikuchi 8/9/2023 Blue Jays L 1-0 Home Logan Allen Kevin Gausman 8/10/2023 Blue Jays W 4-3 Home Noah Syndergaard Alek Manoah 8/11/2023 Rays - Away Xzavion Curry Aaron Civale 8/12/2023 Rays - Away Gavin Williams Tyler Glasnow 8/13/2023 Rays - Away Tanner Bibee Zach Eflin 8/15/2023 Reds - Away Logan Allen Graham Ashcraft 8/16/2023 Reds - Away Noah Syndergaard Andrew Abbott 8/17/2023 Tigers - Home Xzavion Curry Tarik Skubal

