Tampa Bay Rays (69-48) will match up with the Cleveland Guardians (56-60) at Tropicana Field on Friday, August 11 at 6:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Wander Franco will be looking to swipe his 30th stolen base of the year.

The Guardians have been listed as +170 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Rays (-210). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Guardians vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSSUN

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale - TB (5-3, 2.55 ERA) vs Xzavion Curry - CLE (3-1, 2.95 ERA)

Guardians vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 94 times this season and won 61, or 64.9%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Rays have a record of 16-5 (76.2%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and finished 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Guardians have been victorious in 19, or 39.6%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +170.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Guardians had a record of 2-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Oscar Gonzalez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+160) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+260) José Ramírez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Gabriel Arias 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+290)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 19th 2nd

