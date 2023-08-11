Kole Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rays - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kole Calhoun -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on August 11 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Kole Calhoun At The Plate (2022)
- Calhoun hit .196 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks.
- In 46.0% of his games last year (57 of 124), Calhoun got a base hit, and in 16 of those games (12.9%) he recorded two or more hits.
- Including the 124 games he played in last season, he went yard in 10 of them (8.1%), hitting a home run in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Calhoun picked up an RBI in 32 games last season out 124 (25.8%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (10.5%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- In 27 of 124 games last season (21.8%) he scored a run, and in eight of those games (6.5%) he scored more than once.
Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|64
|.185
|AVG
|.206
|.236
|OBP
|.276
|.348
|SLG
|.314
|15
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|5
|29
|RBI
|20
|58/11
|K/BB
|78/16
|1
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rays pitching staff ranked 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in the league).
- The Rays will send Civale (5-3) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.55 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed a 2.55 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .222 to opposing hitters.
