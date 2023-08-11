Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rays - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Myles Straw (batting .172 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 15 doubles, three triples and 33 walks while hitting .235.
- Straw has had a hit in 64 of 110 games this year (58.2%), including multiple hits 19 times (17.3%).
- In 110 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- In 15.5% of his games this season, Straw has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (2.7%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In 31.8% of his games this season (35 of 110), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.5%) he has scored more than once.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|55
|.207
|AVG
|.261
|.267
|OBP
|.327
|.270
|SLG
|.314
|9
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|10
|40/15
|K/BB
|40/18
|3
|SB
|10
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 124 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Civale gets the start for the Rays, his 15th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.55 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.55, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .222 against him.
