Steven Kwan -- .184 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on August 11 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Blue Jays.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has an OPS of .712, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .373 this season.

Kwan has picked up a hit in 68.1% of his 113 games this year, with more than one hit in 30.1% of them.

In five games this season, he has gone deep (4.4%, and 1% of his trips to the plate).

Kwan has picked up an RBI in 22.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 55 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 55 .254 AVG .282 .340 OBP .340 .349 SLG .396 17 XBH 18 2 HR 3 14 RBI 24 34/28 K/BB 23/21 8 SB 7

Rays Pitching Rankings