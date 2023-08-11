Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rays - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Steven Kwan -- .184 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on August 11 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Blue Jays.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Read More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has an OPS of .712, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .373 this season.
- Kwan has picked up a hit in 68.1% of his 113 games this year, with more than one hit in 30.1% of them.
- In five games this season, he has gone deep (4.4%, and 1% of his trips to the plate).
- Kwan has picked up an RBI in 22.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 55 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|55
|.254
|AVG
|.282
|.340
|OBP
|.340
|.349
|SLG
|.396
|17
|XBH
|18
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|24
|34/28
|K/BB
|23/21
|8
|SB
|7
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Rays give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.1 per game).
- Civale (5-3 with a 2.55 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 15th of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.55, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .222 batting average against him.
