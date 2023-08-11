The WNBA's two-game lineup today is sure to please. The contests include the Chicago Sky taking on the New York Liberty at Barclays Center.

Today's WNBA Games

The New York Liberty play the Chicago Sky

The Sky look to pull off an away win at the Liberty on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NYL Record: 22-6

22-6 CHI Record: 12-16

12-16 NYL Stats: 88.1 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.7 Opp. PPG (third)

88.1 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.7 Opp. PPG (third) CHI Stats: 80.9 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 83.5 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (22.7 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.6 APG)

Breanna Stewart (22.7 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.6 APG) CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (10.0 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 6.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -12.5

-12.5 NYL Odds to Win: -938

-938 CHI Odds to Win: +592

+592 Total: 168.5 points

The Las Vegas Aces face the Washington Mystics

The Mystics travel to face the Aces on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LVA Record: 25-3

25-3 WAS Record: 13-15

13-15 LVA Stats: 93.6 PPG (first in WNBA), 79.8 Opp. PPG (second)

93.6 PPG (first in WNBA), 79.8 Opp. PPG (second) WAS Stats: 80.5 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 81.0 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (20.6 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 1.9 APG)

A'ja Wilson (20.6 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 1.9 APG) WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (14.7 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -17.5

-17.5 LVA Odds to Win: -2312

-2312 WAS Odds to Win: +1092

+1092 Total: 169 points

