Following the first round of the AIG Women’s Open, Ally Ewing stands atop the leaderboard with a score of -4.

Looking to wager on Ally Ewing at the AIG Women's Open this week?

Ally Ewing Insights

Ewing has finished below par on six occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 13 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 13 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

Ewing has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of her last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In her past five appearances, Ewing has one win and two top-10 finishes.

She has made three cuts in her past five tournaments.

Ewing has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 20 -6 261 2 14 3 6 $892,339

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The past two times Ewing played this tournament, she has finished atop the leaderboard once and her average finish was 26th.

Ewing made the cut in each of her last two attempts at this event.

Ewing finished atop the leaderboard at this event back in 2023.

This event will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,881 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Courses that Ewing has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,568 yards, 313 yards shorter than the 6,881-yard Walton Heath Golf Club this week.

Ewing's Last Time Out

Ewing was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 60th percentile of the field.

Her 3.93-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open was strong, putting her in the 89th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Ewing was better than 81% of the competitors (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Ewing carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Ewing had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.6).

Ewing's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open were more than the tournament average of 4.8.

At that last competition, Ewing's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 6.9).

Ewing ended the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open registering a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open averaged 1.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Ewing finished without one.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Tadworth, United Kingdom

Tadworth, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

+1600

All statistics in this article reflect Ewing's performance prior to the 2023 AIG Women’s Open.

