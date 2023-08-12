Currently the Cleveland Browns are 13th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +3500.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland compiled a 7-9-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of eight Browns games last season went over the point total.

Offensively, Cleveland ranked 14th in the with 349.1 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 14th in total defense (331.2 yards allowed per contest).

The Browns put up a 4-4 record at home and were 3-6 away last season.

Cleveland had three wins as the favorite (in seven games) and three wins as an underdog (nine games).

In the AFC North the Browns were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 4-8.

Browns Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Nick Chubb rushed for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

Also, Chubb had 27 receptions for 239 yards and one touchdown.

In the passing game, Amari Cooper scored nine TDs, catching 78 balls for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game).

In the passing game a season ago, Donovan Peoples-Jones scored three TDs, hauling in 61 balls for 839 yards (49.4 per game).

Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (64.8 per game), completing 58.2% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in 17 games.

In 17 games last year, Myles Garrett totaled 16.0 sacks to go with 18.0 TFL and 60 tackles.

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals - +1100 2 September 18 @ Steelers - +6000 3 September 24 Titans - +10000 4 October 1 Ravens - +2000 6 October 15 49ers - +1000 7 October 22 @ Colts - +15000 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +3500 9 November 5 Cardinals - +20000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +2000 11 November 19 Steelers - +6000 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +5000 13 December 3 @ Rams - +8000 14 December 10 Jaguars - +3000 15 December 17 Bears - +6000 16 December 24 @ Texans - +20000 17 December 28 Jets - +1800 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +1100

