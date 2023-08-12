After hitting .080 with a double and a walk in his past 10 games, Cam Gallagher and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Shawn Armstrong) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

  • Gallagher has five doubles and four walks while hitting .129.
  • Gallagher has picked up a hit in 28.6% of his 42 games this year, with multiple hits in 7.1% of them.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 42 games this season.
  • Gallagher has driven in a run in four games this season (9.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 42 games so far this year.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 22
.098 AVG .154
.132 OBP .188
.118 SLG .215
1 XBH 4
0 HR 0
0 RBI 6
15/2 K/BB 20/2
0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 3.83 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Armstrong (0-0 with a 1.15 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed two scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals without surrendering a hit.
  • The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.15, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .180 batting average against him.
