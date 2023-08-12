The field at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee will feature Denny McCarthy. He and the other entrants will go for for a piece of the $20,000,000.00 purse on the par-70, 7,243-yard course from August 10-12.

Looking to place a wager on McCarthy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Denny McCarthy Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, McCarthy has finished below par on nine occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

McCarthy has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

McCarthy has posted two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes in his past five events.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, McCarthy has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 23 -7 277 0 21 2 6 $6.2M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

In his past three appearances at this event, McCarthy has had an average finishing position of 60th.

McCarthy made the cut in two of his past three entries in this event.

The par-70 course measures 7,243 yards this week, 228 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -2.

McCarthy will take to the 7,243-yard course this week at TPC Southwind after having played courses with an average length of 7,260 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

McCarthy's Last Time Out

McCarthy was in the fifth percentile on par 3s at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.04-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship placed him in the 49th percentile.

McCarthy was better than 97% of the field at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 3.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

McCarthy carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, McCarthy recorded four bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

McCarthy carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 6.1 on the 24 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship.

In that most recent outing, McCarthy's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.5).

McCarthy ended the Wyndham Championship recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but McCarthy finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards

