On Saturday, Gabriel Arias (.206 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shawn Armstrong. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias is batting .193 with seven doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
  • Arias has gotten a hit in 27 of 66 games this season (40.9%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (10.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 7.6% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In six games this year (9.1%), Arias has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.1%) he had more than one.
  • In 14 games this season (21.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 31
.128 AVG .253
.242 OBP .330
.198 SLG .421
4 XBH 8
1 HR 4
2 RBI 8
37/13 K/BB 32/11
1 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.83).
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Armstrong makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 1.15 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 31 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when the righty threw two scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals without giving up a hit.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 1.15, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .180 against him.
