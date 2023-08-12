Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rays - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Saturday, Gabriel Arias (.206 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shawn Armstrong. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is batting .193 with seven doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
- Arias has gotten a hit in 27 of 66 games this season (40.9%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (10.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.6% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this year (9.1%), Arias has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.1%) he had more than one.
- In 14 games this season (21.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.128
|AVG
|.253
|.242
|OBP
|.330
|.198
|SLG
|.421
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|4
|2
|RBI
|8
|37/13
|K/BB
|32/11
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Armstrong makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 1.15 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when the righty threw two scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals without giving up a hit.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 1.15, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .180 against him.
