Saturday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (70-48) against the Cleveland Guardians (56-61) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is favored in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on August 12.

The Rays will call on Shawn Armstrong versus the Guardians and Gavin Williams (1-3).

Guardians vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Guardians vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 6, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cleveland and its foes are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have come away with 19 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Cleveland has been victorious one time in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 27 in MLB play scoring four runs per game (471 total runs).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.81 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

Guardians Schedule