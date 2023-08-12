Guardians vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 12
Saturday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (70-48) against the Cleveland Guardians (56-61) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is favored in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on August 12.
The Rays will call on Shawn Armstrong versus the Guardians and Gavin Williams (1-3).
Guardians vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Guardians vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rays 6, Guardians 3.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cleveland and its foes are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.
- The Guardians have come away with 19 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Cleveland has been victorious one time in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Cleveland is No. 27 in MLB play scoring four runs per game (471 total runs).
- The Guardians have pitched to a 3.81 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 7
|Blue Jays
|L 3-1
|Gavin Williams vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|August 8
|Blue Jays
|W 1-0
|Tanner Bibee vs Yusei Kikuchi
|August 9
|Blue Jays
|L 1-0
|Logan Allen vs Kevin Gausman
|August 10
|Blue Jays
|W 4-3
|Noah Syndergaard vs Alek Manoah
|August 11
|@ Rays
|L 9-8
|Xzavion Curry vs Aaron Civale
|August 12
|@ Rays
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Shawn Armstrong
|August 13
|@ Rays
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Zach Eflin
|August 15
|@ Reds
|-
|Logan Allen vs Graham Ashcraft
|August 16
|@ Reds
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Andrew Abbott
|August 17
|Tigers
|-
|Xzavion Curry vs Tarik Skubal
|August 18
|Tigers
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Matt Manning
