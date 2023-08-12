The Cleveland Guardians and Andres Gimenez take the field against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at Tropicana Field.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians +125 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Guardians vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -150 +125 8 -110 -110 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Guardians and their opponents are 2-8-0 in their last 10 games.

The Guardians' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won in 19, or 38.8%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cleveland has entered 13 games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 1-12 in those contests.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 47 of its 116 opportunities.

The Guardians are 7-3-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-28 25-33 23-18 33-43 38-38 18-23

