How to Watch the Guardians vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 12
The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians will meet on Saturday at Tropicana Field, at 4:10 PM ET, with Wander Franco and Steven Kwan among those expected to produce at the plate.
Guardians vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 85 home runs as a team.
- Cleveland ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .377 this season.
- The Guardians have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
- Cleveland has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 471 (four per game).
- The Guardians have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 6.9 times per game on average.
- Cleveland averages just nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.
- Cleveland has the fourth-best ERA (3.81) in the majors this season.
- The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.277 as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in MLB.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gavin Williams (1-3) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.
- He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- Williams has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in nine chances this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-1
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 1-0
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Yusei Kikuchi
|8/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 1-0
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Kevin Gausman
|8/10/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 4-3
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Alek Manoah
|8/11/2023
|Rays
|L 9-8
|Away
|Xzavion Curry
|Aaron Civale
|8/12/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Shawn Armstrong
|8/13/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Zach Eflin
|8/15/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/16/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Andrew Abbott
|8/17/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Tarik Skubal
|8/18/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Matt Manning
