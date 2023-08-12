The Tampa Bay Rays (70-48) will lean on Wander Franco when they host Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (56-61) at Tropicana Field on Saturday, August 12. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Rays are listed as -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Guardians (+125). The game's total is set at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Shawn Armstrong - TB (0-0, 1.15 ERA) vs Gavin Williams - CLE (1-3, 2.90 ERA)

Guardians vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 62, or 65.3%, of the 95 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rays have gone 45-17 (winning 72.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays have a 6-3 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (38.8%) in those contests.

The Guardians have a win-loss record of 1-12 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+210) Kole Calhoun 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Ramón Laureano 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 19th 2nd

