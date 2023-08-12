Player prop betting options for Wander Franco, Jose Ramirez and others are available in the Tampa Bay Rays-Cleveland Guardians matchup at Tropicana Field on Saturday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Rays Game Info

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 27 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 53 walks and 65 RBI (123 total hits). He has stolen 18 bases.

He has a slash line of .280/.355/.483 on the season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 10 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 125 hits with 27 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 49 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He has a .269/.340/.377 slash line so far this season.

Kwan heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a double, a triple and an RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Franco Stats

Franco has 123 hits with 23 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs, 42 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen 30 bases.

He's slashed .281/.346/.478 on the season.

Franco has recorded a base hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .425 with a triple, five home runs, four walks and 10 RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Aug. 11 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 1 vs. Cardinals Aug. 10 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 9 3-for-3 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Aug. 6 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has put up 121 hits with 23 doubles, 16 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 57 runs.

He has a slash line of .318/.397/.505 so far this year.

Diaz heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .435 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Aug. 11 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 vs. Cardinals Aug. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Cardinals Aug. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 8 4-for-4 1 0 1 4 at Tigers Aug. 6 3-for-5 3 1 2 7

