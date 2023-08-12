The Tampa Bay Rays (70-48) host the Cleveland Guardians (56-61) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Rays will call on Shawn Armstrong against the Guardians and Gavin Williams (1-3).

Guardians vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Armstrong - TB (0-0, 1.15 ERA) vs Williams - CLE (1-3, 2.90 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Williams

Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.

The 24-year-old has amassed a 2.90 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.

Williams is looking to secure his third quality start of the season in this game.

Williams is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per start.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shawn Armstrong

Armstrong (0-0) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Wednesday, when he threw two scoreless innings without allowing a hit to the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 1.15 ERA this season with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.7 walks per nine across 21 games.

