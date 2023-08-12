Jeongeun Lee6 is in second place, at -3, after the first round of the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath Golf Club.

Looking to bet on Jeongeun Lee6 at the AIG Women’s Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Jeongeun Lee6 Insights

Over her last 13 rounds, Lee6 has shot below par six times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in her last 13 rounds.

Over her last 13 rounds, Lee6 has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In her past five events, Lee6 has finished in the top five once.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

In her past five events, Lee6 has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 38 -3 263 0 17 3 3 $536,593

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

In Lee6's previous two appearances in this tournament, she has finished among the top five once. Her average finish has been 12th.

Lee6 has made the cut in each of her last two trips to this event.

The most recent time Lee6 played this event was in 2023, and she finished second.

Measuring 6,881 yards, Walton Heath Golf Club is set up as a par 72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on Tour have averaged 7,015 yards.

Courses that Lee6 has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,586 yards, 295 yards shorter than the 6,881-yard Walton Heath Golf Club this week.

Lee6's Last Time Out

Lee6 was in the 84th percentile on par 3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open ranked in the 65th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.08).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Lee6 was better than 56% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Lee6 carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Lee6 carded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.6).

Lee6's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open were more than the tournament average of 4.8.

In that last competition, Lee6 had a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.9).

Lee6 ended the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Lee6 carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.9.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Tadworth, United Kingdom

Tadworth, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

72 / 6,881 yards Lee6 Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Lee6's performance prior to the 2023 AIG Women’s Open.

