The Cleveland Guardians and Kole Calhoun, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Shawn Armstrong and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

  • Calhoun has a double and two walks while batting .238.
  • Calhoun has had a base hit in four of six games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Calhoun has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 1
.222 AVG .333
.263 OBP .600
.278 SLG .333
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
2 RBI 0
4/0 K/BB 0/2
0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 3.83 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rays allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Armstrong (0-0) takes the mound for the Rays in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.15 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw two scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals without surrendering a hit.
  • In 21 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 1.15 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .180 to his opponents.
