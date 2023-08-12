On Saturday, Myles Straw (.226 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shawn Armstrong. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his previous game against the Rays.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong

Shawn Armstrong TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 33 walks while hitting .237.

Straw has had a hit in 65 of 111 games this year (58.6%), including multiple hits 20 times (18.0%).

He has homered in one of 111 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.

In 16.2% of his games this year, Straw has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 3.6%.

He has scored at least once 36 times this year (32.4%), including seven games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 56 .207 AVG .264 .267 OBP .329 .270 SLG .332 9 XBH 10 0 HR 1 10 RBI 12 40/15 K/BB 41/18 3 SB 10

Rays Pitching Rankings