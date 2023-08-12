On Saturday, Myles Straw (.226 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shawn Armstrong. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his previous game against the Rays.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw has 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 33 walks while hitting .237.
  • Straw has had a hit in 65 of 111 games this year (58.6%), including multiple hits 20 times (18.0%).
  • He has homered in one of 111 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In 16.2% of his games this year, Straw has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 3.6%.
  • He has scored at least once 36 times this year (32.4%), including seven games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
55 GP 56
.207 AVG .264
.267 OBP .329
.270 SLG .332
9 XBH 10
0 HR 1
10 RBI 12
40/15 K/BB 41/18
3 SB 10

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Armstrong (0-0 with a 1.15 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the righty tossed two scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals without surrendering a hit.
  • The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.15, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .180 against him.
