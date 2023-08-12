Player prop betting options for Adley Rutschman, Julio Rodriguez and others are available in the Baltimore Orioles-Seattle Mariners matchup at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, starting at 9:40 PM ET.

Orioles vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Cole Irvin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Irvin Stats

The Orioles' Cole Irvin (1-3) will make his ninth start of the season.

He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.

In eight starts, Irvin has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 3.0 frames per outing.

He is looking for his fourth appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Irvin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Aug. 6 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Aug. 4 1.0 1 1 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 2 2.0 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 29 1.1 5 4 4 1 1 at Phillies Jul. 26 1.0 1 0 0 2 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has put up 116 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 66 walks. He has driven in 57 runs.

He has a .274/.370/.436 slash line on the season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mariners Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 10 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 vs. Astros Aug. 9 2-for-5 0 0 0 4 vs. Astros Aug. 8 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 vs. Mets Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 1 0

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has put up 106 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .251/.328/.473 so far this season.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Aug. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 121 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 37 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.

He's slashing .259/.322/.438 on the year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Aug. 11 2-for-5 1 1 4 6 0 vs. Padres Aug. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Angels Aug. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Angels Aug. 5 3-for-4 1 0 2 5 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

France Stats

Ty France has 27 doubles, nine home runs, 27 walks and 46 RBI (109 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashed .256/.330/.384 on the year.

France enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with a double, a home run and three RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Aug. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Padres Aug. 9 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Padres Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Aug. 6 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

