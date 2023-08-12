Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rays - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Oscar Gonzalez and his .314 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (62 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Tampa Bay Rays and Shawn Armstrong on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is batting .218 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks.
- Gonzalez has gotten at least one hit in 51.4% of his games this season (18 of 35), with at least two hits five times (14.3%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- In four games this year, Gonzalez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight games this season (22.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|.226
|AVG
|.211
|.268
|OBP
|.237
|.321
|SLG
|.298
|4
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|13/3
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rays will send Armstrong (0-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 1.15 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed two scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals without surrendering a hit.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 1.15, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .180 against him.
