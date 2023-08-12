Oscar Gonzalez and his .314 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (62 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Tampa Bay Rays and Shawn Armstrong on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong

Shawn Armstrong TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is batting .218 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks.

Gonzalez has gotten at least one hit in 51.4% of his games this season (18 of 35), with at least two hits five times (14.3%).

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

In four games this year, Gonzalez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in eight games this season (22.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 18 .226 AVG .211 .268 OBP .237 .321 SLG .298 4 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 13/3 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 0

