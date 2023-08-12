The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Shawn Armstrong and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong

Shawn Armstrong TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has an OPS of .718, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .377 this season.

In 78 of 114 games this year (68.4%) Kwan has had a hit, and in 35 of those games he had more than one (30.7%).

He has homered in five games this season (4.4%), leaving the park in 1% of his trips to the plate.

Kwan has had an RBI in 26 games this year (22.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (7.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 55 of 114 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 56 .254 AVG .284 .340 OBP .341 .349 SLG .405 17 XBH 19 2 HR 3 14 RBI 25 34/28 K/BB 23/21 8 SB 7

Rays Pitching Rankings