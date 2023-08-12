Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rays - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Shawn Armstrong and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Rays Player Props
|Guardians vs Rays Pitching Matchup
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has an OPS of .718, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .377 this season.
- In 78 of 114 games this year (68.4%) Kwan has had a hit, and in 35 of those games he had more than one (30.7%).
- He has homered in five games this season (4.4%), leaving the park in 1% of his trips to the plate.
- Kwan has had an RBI in 26 games this year (22.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (7.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 55 of 114 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|56
|.254
|AVG
|.284
|.340
|OBP
|.341
|.349
|SLG
|.405
|17
|XBH
|19
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|25
|34/28
|K/BB
|23/21
|8
|SB
|7
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.83 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Armstrong (0-0 with a 1.15 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed two scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals without surrendering a hit.
- In 21 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.15, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .180 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.