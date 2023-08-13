The New York Liberty (23-6), on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, will look to continue a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Indiana Fever (8-22). This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Liberty matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Fever vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Fever Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-10.5) 165.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Liberty (-10.5) 165.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Liberty (-10.5) 165.5 -625 +400 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Liberty (-11.5) 165.5 -700 +450 Bet on this game with Tipico

Fever vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.
  • The Fever have compiled a 14-14-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • New York has been favored by 10.5 points or more 12 times this season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.
  • Indiana has covered the spread four times this season (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
  • In the Liberty's 28 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
  • Fever games have gone over the point total 14 out of 29 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.