The New York Liberty (22-6) will look to build on a six-game road winning run when visiting the Indiana Fever (8-22) on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN.

The matchup has no set line.

Rep your team with officially licensed Fever gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fever vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Fever or Liberty with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Fever vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 86 Fever 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-6.9) Computer Predicted Total: 164.7

Fever vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Indiana is 14-14-0 against the spread this season.

Out of 29 Indiana's games so far this year, 14 have hit the over.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Fever Performance Insights

The Fever rank eighth in the WNBA with 80.1 points per contest, but their defense has lagged behind, allowing 84.7 points per game (second-worst in league).

Indiana is grabbing 34.5 boards per game this season (fifth-ranked in WNBA), and it has allowed only 32 rebounds per contest (best).

The Fever are averaging 14.3 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while forcing 12.7 turnovers per contest (ninth-ranked).

The Fever have been coming up short in terms of three-pointers this season, ranking worst in the WNBA in three-pointers made per game (6.3) and third-worst in three-point percentage (32.1%).

When it comes to three-pointers, the Fever's defense has been inefficient, as they rank second-worst in the league in treys allowed (8.5 per game) and worst in three-point percentage allowed (37.9%).

In terms of shot breakdown, Indiana has taken 71.3% two-pointers (accounting for 79.1% of the team's baskets) and 28.7% threes (20.9%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.