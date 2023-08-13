As they ready for a game against the New York Liberty (23-6), the Indiana Fever (8-22) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The play-in game tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, August 13 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Fever are coming off of a 91-73 win over the Lynx in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Indiana Fever Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG NaLyssa Smith Out Foot 15.1 9.4 1.4

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 3.3 1.9 1.3

Fever vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever Player Leaders

Aliyah Boston tops the Fever in rebounding (8.2 per game), and posts 14.8 points and 2.2 assists. She also puts up 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocked shots (eighth in the WNBA).

Kelsey Mitchell is the Fever's top scorer (17.0 points per game), and she puts up 3.0 assists and 1.5 rebounds.

Erica Wheeler tops the Fever in assists (5.1 per game), and posts 10.0 points and 2.8 rebounds. She also averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kristy Wallace gets the Fever 6.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. She also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Fever vs. Liberty Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -10.5 165.5

