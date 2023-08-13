Sunday's game at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (71-48) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (56-62) at 1:40 PM (on August 13). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 win for the Rays, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (12-6) to the mound, while Tanner Bibee (8-2) will answer the bell for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Guardians vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Cleveland and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games.

The Guardians' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (38%) in those games.

Cleveland has won all of its three games in which it was named as at least a +150 moneyline underdog.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 27 in MLB action scoring four runs per game (476 total runs).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.83 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Guardians Schedule