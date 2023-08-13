The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians will play on Sunday at Tropicana Field, at 1:40 PM ET, with Wander Franco and Steven Kwan among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Guardians have +150 odds to upset. The total is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds
Rays -185 +150 7.5 -105 -115

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Guardians and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Guardians' past 10 contests.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been victorious in 19, or 38%, of the 50 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has been at least a +150 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in all of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Cleveland have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 48 of 117 chances this season.

The Guardians have an against the spread record of 7-3-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-28 25-34 23-19 33-43 38-39 18-23

