Zach Eflin gets the nod for the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at Tropicana Field against Andres Gimenez and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Guardians vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 85 home runs as a team.

Cleveland is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .378 this season.

The Guardians' .249 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 476 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Guardians, who have struck out only 6.9 times per game on average.

Cleveland has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Cleveland has pitched to a 3.83 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

Guardians pitchers have a 1.280 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians' Tanner Bibee (8-2) will make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed six hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 18 starts this season.

Bibee has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Blue Jays W 1-0 Home Tanner Bibee Yusei Kikuchi 8/9/2023 Blue Jays L 1-0 Home Logan Allen Kevin Gausman 8/10/2023 Blue Jays W 4-3 Home Noah Syndergaard Alek Manoah 8/11/2023 Rays L 9-8 Away Xzavion Curry Aaron Civale 8/12/2023 Rays L 6-5 Away Gavin Williams Shawn Armstrong 8/13/2023 Rays - Away Tanner Bibee Zach Eflin 8/15/2023 Reds - Away Logan Allen Graham Ashcraft 8/16/2023 Reds - Away Noah Syndergaard Andrew Abbott 8/17/2023 Tigers - Home Xzavion Curry Tarik Skubal 8/18/2023 Tigers - Home Gavin Williams Matt Manning 8/19/2023 Tigers - Home Tanner Bibee Eduardo Rodríguez

